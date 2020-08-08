Foldable phone Microsoft Surface Duo leaked

New information about the foldable Microsoft Surface Duo phone model continues to come up. After the recent release date claims, the design of the new model has now been leaked.

New foldable Microsoft Surface Duo phone model leaked

Unlike the details previously shared by Microsoft, the new leaked visuals reflect the model to be sold, not as a concept. Unlike the foldable phone models that have been introduced so far, Microsoft has not preferred to use the hinge system in secret.

It is worth noting that there is no third screen on the outside of the phone. The two screens remain inside the device when the device is folded. Although it will be launched as a foldable phone, as understood from the leaked images, the Surface Duo looks like a model that combines two screens.

On the foldable Microsoft Surface Duo screen, which will carry an Android operating system, attention is drawn to Microsoft’s Office applications. On the left, the Google search bar is also one of the other noteworthy details.

Among other details, the new model is also stated to be a model prepared for AT&T. Finally, to remind the expected technical details, the list includes a 5.6-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 GB RAM, 11 MP rear camera and 3460 mAh internal battery.



