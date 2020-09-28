Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 2 is bad news for those waiting

New information about the new Galaxy Z Flip, which is another foldable series that Samsung continues unlike the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone model, continues to come up. Recently, new claims about the new Galaxy Z Flip 2 release date have been raised. As it turns out, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be a smartphone model that will be introduced later than expected.

New claim about Galaxy Z Flip 2 release date

According to the new claims, Samsung is preparing to introduce the new Galaxy Z Flip 2 model within the scope of the third quarter of 2021. This means that the new foldable smartphone model will be introduced quite late.

To remind you, until now, there has been information that Samsung will introduce the new Galaxy Z Flip 2 in February 2021. However, new claims are that there will be a delay and will be announced in the third quarter instead of the first quarter. Currently, there is no clear information about the reasons for this delay.

Until now, there has been no clear information about the technical features of the new model and its possible changes on the design side. On the screen side, a new improvement is expected, as in the Galaxy Fold 2 model. At the technical specification, it is stated that the Snapdragon 875 Plus processor will be among the features of Galaxy Z Flip 2.



