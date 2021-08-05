Focus Home Interactive Announces Purchase of DotEmu, From Streets of Rage 4

The publisher Focus Home Interactive announced, this Thursday (5th), the acquisition of French DotEmu, a company that recently became famous for developing/publishing titles such as Streets of Rage 4, Windjammers 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

In a press release, Focus Home Interactive, which published games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, explained that it acquired 77.5% of DotEmu for a value of 38.5 million euros (approximately R$236 million in current conversion) and an additional 15 million euros (approximately R$92 million) depending on certain contract triggers.

“The arrival of DotEmu marks a key step in accelerating the group’s growth and diversifying its expertise. By enriching our editorial lineup, we are opening up a new revenue stream and new market shares to conquer in a fast-growing industry,” said Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home Interactive.

The executive said that the market movement shows how the company is actively seeking new talent, as it recently integrated other companies such as Deck13 and Streum On Studios.

“Joining Focus Home Interactive was an obvious choice for DotEmu. We share the same passion for video games, the same desire to improve and also the same values ​​of respect and benevolence with our partners and teams”, defended Cyrille Imbert, CEO of DotEmu.

Fruits of the Agreement

According to the statement, despite the acquisition, the focus of DotEmu will continue to be the development of nostalgic games for major franchises such as Final Fantasy, Another World and Streets of Rage.

Regarding the benefits, DotEmu will be able to take advantage of Focus Home Interactive’s know-how in AA games and will have in the coming years “even more ambitious projects, including remakes and sequels of games from the first 3D era”.

On the Focus Home Interactive side, the deal will serve, for example, to increase the scope of projects by The Arcade Crew, publisher responsible for games such as The Last Spell, Blazing Chrome and Dark Devotion.