Focus Entertainment Buys The Creators Of Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics: The company announces the acquisition of Leikir Studio, which will become the fifth internal developer of Focus. Leikir Studio, the creators of Metal Slug Tactics, will become part of Focus Entertainment. This has been announced by the company in a statement in which it has confirmed the acquisition and has reviewed the reasons for this decision. In this way, the company adds its fifth own study and continues with its growth process.

“After Deck13, StreamOn, Dotemu and Douze-Dixièmes, we welcome our fifth studio,” said Christophe Nobileau, president of Focus Entertainment, in a press release. “We are constantly looking for new talent capable of making us grow and supporting the ambitions of our group. With Leikir Studio, led by Aurelien Loos, we have decided on the acquisition to fulfill this goal.”

Focus emphasizes that after adding the developer to their ranks, they now have new artistic directions: from 3D graphics to two-dimensional pixel art. “Having developed several titles for PC and consoles, acclaimed by the press and gamers, Leikir Studio is currently working on Metal Slug Tactics.”

Metal Slug Tactics, edited by Dotemu

The new video game from the legendary SNK will be edited by Dotemu, the creators of Streets of Rage 4, who are also working on a new Ninja Turtles video game. “In addition to its ability to produce quality titles with unique gameplay, Leikir Studios also has deep technical knowledge”, something that President Aurelien Loos has encouraged “from the beginning”.

In Metal Slug Tactics, the player will be able to experience the battles of the legendary saga “from a new perspective”. It will be necessary to fill the adrenaline bar to unlock the most devastating attacks, but it will be necessary to manage the strategy. The progression system will open the doors to get new weapons and improve skills. It does not have a release date yet.