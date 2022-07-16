Fobia – Hotel St. Dinfna: how to solve the puzzle with boxes

The Mystery Boxes requires players to find codes and search for clues using a camera in the Phobia Hotel of St. Dinfna. This indie first-person survival shooter complements the gameplay with challenging puzzles scattered throughout the hotel. Players control Roberto, a journalist exploring a dark mysterious hotel that seems lost in time. Roberto must kill enemies, find items to survive, and solve puzzles to find out the truth about the St. Dinfna Hotel.

One of the main mechanics of Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel is a camera that allows players to look into the past. Players will often be prompted when to use this camera, and by interacting with various objects, Roberto will see in the hotel what once was, and not what exists now. Puzzle Boxes requires the use of this special camera, as well as searching for other clues on other floors.

Link: How to save money in Phobia: St Dinfa Hotel

The Puzzle Boxes are located on the fifth floor, but players will need to go up to the sixth floor to trigger a phone call to access it. Once the players have the items to pass through the locked gate, they will use the camera in the picture to get the decisive combination for the boxes on the fifth floor.

How to solve the puzzle with boxes in Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel

First, go to the fifth floor of the hotel. There is a broken wall that players can enter; go through the wall, go to the left and take a small red card inside a wooden box. This will trigger a phone call from Stephanie, the woman who first told you to go to the hotel. After this phone call, go to the sixth floor and take the document with the code 67352. With a small red card, this code will open the gates of the sixth floor.

After passing through the already open gate, look at the picture on the wall of a lonely house surrounded by dead trees. Use the camera in this picture to reveal the secret code of the puzzle Boxes:

Open the 4th and 10th drawers of the first, leftmost cabinet for documents. Open the 2nd drawer of the second filing cabinet. Do not open any drawers in the third filing cabinet. Open the 3rd drawer of the fourth filing cabinet. Finally, open the 1st drawer to the fifth and last filing cabinet.

Go down to the fifth floor and enter the room with the filing cabinets. Close the drawers that should be closed and open the drawers according to the code shown in the picture on the sixth floor. After players complete this puzzle, a cutscene will start showing the equipment needed for the 3-step puzzle, and players will unlock Anderson’s achievement.