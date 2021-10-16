FNCS Fortnite Season 8, Ranked 1: Dates

FNCS: We tell you how to get prizes with drops from Twitch in Fortnite by watching the broadcasts of the qualifying phase 1 of the FNCS of Season 8. FNCS Qualifier 1, the Fortnite Champion Series of Season 8 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 takes place from October 14 to 17, 2021. Free prizes can be obtained thanks to Twitch drops for watching certain channels when broadcast this event live. Just below we tell you what to do to earn these rewards:

10/15/21: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST.

10/16/21: from 3:00 p.m. CEST to 6:00 p.m. CEST.

10/16/21: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST.

10/17/21: from 7:00 p.m. CEST to 10:00 p.m. CEST.