FNCS Fortnite Season 6: Qualifier 1 dates and times

FNCS: We tell you when the qualifying round 1 of the FNCS of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 begins. The Fortnite Champion Series returns.The FNCS, the Fortnite Champion Series, the most important tournament in the video game of Epic Games is back, in its edition of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. The Qualifier 1 of the championship begins the weekend of 23 of April 2021. Just below we leave you all the relevant information in this regard:

Fortnite Season 6 FNCS: First Qualifying Round Dates and Times

First of all, we must clarify that this first qualifying round of the FNCS of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 does not have Twitch drops. You know, in-game rewards for watching live of this tournament on this streaming platform.

As we can see on the Fortnite Competitive website, these are the dates and times for Qualifier 1, the first qualifying round of the FNCS Season 6 for the Europe region:

Friday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. CEST

Saturday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. CEST

Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. CEST

In order to access the FNCS and participate, we must reach the Champions League in Arena mode. This first qualifying phase will be divided into four rounds: the first round (Champions League trios), the second round (the best 1500 trios from Europe / USA / Brazil and the top 700 trios from Asia / Oceania / East Middle), Round 3 (Top 250 Europe / US East Coast Threesomes, Top 200 US West Coast / Brazil Threesomes, and Top 150 Asia / Oceania / Middle East Threesomes) and the fourth round (the best 33 trios). The best teams from the fourth round in each region will advance to the semi-finals. Teams will also earn points based on each week’s results, and the best players will be invited to the semi-finals.

Fortnite Season 6 FNCS, dates and times

The dates and times of the rest of the rounds of the FNCS of Season 6 are the following:

Qualifier 2: April 29 – May 1 (Middle East). Rest of regions: from April 30 to May 2.

Qualifier 3: May 6-8 (Middle East). Rest of regions: from May 7 to 9.

Week of rest: from May 13 to 16.

Semifinal: May 21 (Middle East). Rest of regions: May 22.

Play-off stage: May 22 (Middle East). Rest of regions: May 23.

Final: from May 27 to 30.

Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Awards

There will be a total of $ 3,000,000 dollars in prizes during the FNCS of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, distributed as follows:

Europe: $ 1,350,000

United States (East Coast): $ 690,000

United States (West Coast): $ 300,000

Brazil: $ 300,000

Asia: $ 150,000

Middle East: $ 120,000

Oceania: $ 90,000