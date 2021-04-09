FNCS Fortnite Season 6 : dates, times, prizes and how to participate

The FNCS, the Fortnite Champion Series of Season 6 of Chapter 2 has been officially announced. We tell you everything, including dates and times.The FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 has been announced by Epic Games. This is the new season of the competitive mode / Arena of Fortnite Battle Royale, with succulent cash prizes. Just below we tell you everything you need to know, including dates, times, and how to participate:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS: dates

This is the FNCS schedule for Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Qualifying Round 1: Middle East: April 22-24. Rest of regions: from April 23 to 25.

Qualifying Round 2: Middle East: April 29 – May 1. Rest of regions: from April 30 to May 2.

Qualifying Round 3: Middle East: May 6-8. Rest of regions: from May 7 to 9.

Week of rest: From May 13 to 16.

Semifinal: Middle East: May 21. Rest of regions: May 22.

Play-off stage: Middle East: May 22. Rest of regions: May 23.

Final: From May 27 to 30.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS Prize List

In the FNCS of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 there is a total of $ 3,000,000 (three million dollars) in prizes, distributed as follows:

EUROPE: $ 1,350,000

EAST COAST OF US: $ 690,000

WEST COAST OF US: $ 300,000

BRAZIL: $ 300,000

ASIA: $ 150,000

MIDDLE EAST: $ 120,000

OCEANIA: $ 90,000

Changes during the FNCS of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2

During the FNCS of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, there are some changes in the format. They are as follows:

Qualifying

In each qualifier, the teams that finish in the top three each week will go directly to the final.

Teams that do not finish in the top three in the weekly qualifier will receive points based on their final position. When the last qualifier is over, all the points will be added and the best 99 trios on the scoreboard from each region will advance to the semi-final.

Semifinal

The semi-final will consist of three heats per region, and matchmaking will be based solely on total points earned. In each tie, the teams will have six games to earn the maximum number of points possible. The 6 best trios from each tie will go to the final. Teams that finish between 7th and 17th place in each tie will advance to the repechage phase.

Repechage phase

The repechage phase will consist of a minimum of three games, and the team that wins in each of them will advance to the final. When a team achieves a victory royale, they will go directly to the final and will not participate in the next round of play-offs. Up to a maximum of six additional games may be added if any team that was guaranteed the final is disbanded as a result of their qualification in the previous season (the FNCS Chapter 2 – Season 5).

Final

There is no change in the final. Teams will play a total of 12 games over two days to earn points before we crown the FNCS Champions of Chapter 2 – Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS: scoring system

This is the scoring system that will be used in the FNCS Season 6 – Chapter 2 of Fortnite:

Masterful victory: 30 points

2nd: 26 points

3rd: 24 points

4th: 22 points

5th: 21 points

6th: 20 points

7th: 19 points

8th: 18 points

9th: 17 points

10th: 16 points

11th: 14 points

12th: 13 points

13th: 12 points

14th: 11 points

15th: 10 points

16th: 9 points

17th: 8 points

From 18th to 24th: 5 points

Each elimination: 2 points

FNCS All-Star Showdown

The competition will continue at the FNCS All-Star Showdown, which will take place June 23-26. The main event will consist of a solo tournament with the best players from each region from the last two FNCS. The 15 best FNCS teams from Chapter 2 – Season 5 and the 15 best FNCS teams from Chapter 2 – Season 6 will receive invitations to the event, in which a total of 90 players will compete to determine who is the best in their region .

If some teams or players were in the top 15 in the two seasons, more teams will be invited, based on the criteria of their consistency, until the free gaps are filled. The teams with the highest average performance between seasons 5 and 6 will receive an invitation to fill those slots.

A few invited players will also have the opportunity to compete individually in the Creative mode skill challenges in the days leading up to the solo championship. The FNCS All-Star Showdown will feature a total of $ 3,000,000 in prizes for all events.