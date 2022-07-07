FNAF: DLC Security Breach Can Fix the Game’s Biggest Problems

The newest game in the FNAF series, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, is getting a free DLC called Ruin, which will hopefully solve some of the most pressing issues in the game. The security breach is the lowest—rated game in the series, partly due to a multitude of critical bugs, some of which persist even after the last patch. However, the frustration of the community is not only due to technical issues, so here are some serious issues that Steel Wool Studios can fix in the DLC.

Security Breach was advertised as the first AAA game in the series, and as a result, it implemented some bold new design solutions. The game takes place over one night instead of five and is the first FNAF game with free movement. If done correctly, these changes could fit perfectly into the FNAF universe, but unfortunately they are the subject of much criticism of the game. Little is known about FNAF: Security Breach DLC, in which the fan-favorite character Chick may return, but most likely the same design changes will be implemented in it.

Perhaps the most frustrating drawback of the newest survival horror game from Cawthon is that it can’t really be scary. Given the genre of the game and the reputation of a series of impressive screeners, it’s impossible to lose sight of. Most of the action takes place during dynamic open-world chase scenes, and while these encounters are tense, they allow players to see the approaching animatronics long before they are caught. New animatronic threats also leave much to be desired; the glam rock theme seems silly rather than really confusing, and almost every enemy suffers from the same problem.

A security breach has many problems that the Ruin DLC can solve

The main antagonist Vanni is one of the most dangerous characters in the game, but she rarely appears. Ruin needs a new set of villains, which, hopefully, is more in line with the terrible composition of the previous games. There are a few things FNAF: Security Breach does better than the originals, but creepy animatronics are not among them. Destruction can also improve a setting that has been poorly designed and poorly used. The bright neon lighting makes the mall much less intimidating than it could be, and most of the large open spaces seem empty and unfinished. DLC wouldn’t hurt to make better use of the game’s ample space, which eventually becomes boring due to the lack of content. After all, the FNAF series is known for its setting and atmosphere, so the Mega Pizza Plex expansion will be a huge win for DLC.

The last aspect that Ruin needs to improve is the history of the security breach, which has been heavily criticized (although hopefully Ruin will follow the best ending of the security breach). Without revealing any specific details, Help Wanted basically retconned every FNAF game before it, refusing to let an overused character die, and FNAF: Security Breach picks up where it left off. At the same time, he basically ignores the events of the first seven games and makes it clear that the franchise’s trick with possession of the soul can explain even the most egregious inconsistencies of the plot. It remains to be seen if Ruin will be able to redeem the narrative, but if he continues the recent trend, the series could have serious problems.