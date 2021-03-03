Flying taxi startup to start operating in 2023

Volocopter, the German aircraft construction startup, announced that it has managed to raise € 200 million (about R $ 1.3 million, in the current conversion) in a round of investments. The company that makes electric helicopters is now investing in a “flying taxis” project, which is expected to start circulating within two years.

According to the CEO, Florian Reuter, the company expects to certify VeloCity in the next two years and start commercial air taxi operations shortly thereafter. Paris and Singapore are expected to be the first cities to receive services. The French capital expects air taxis to be established in the region for the 2024 Olympics.

Volocity has been in development since 2011 and has participated in public demonstrations at technology events.

The list of sponsors of the startup is long. Among them are BlackRock, Atlantia SpA, Avala Capital, Continental AG, Tokyo Century and many other international companies. According to the company’s CFO, Florian Reuter, the service offered by Volocopter is complex and requires a broad ecosystem of investors. “Many of our strategic partners support us in different aspects of the production chain, dimensioning financial components, entering markets, improving operations”, he explains.

PitchBook estimates suggest that the company is valued at $ 624 million. In the coming years, Volocopter intends to launch its services in Europe, Asia and the United States.