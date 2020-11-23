Fly over Jupiter in a video from NASA’s Juno mission

How about taking a ride on the Juno mission and seeing Jupiter up close without leaving home? This is what NASA proposes with the video of the most recent flyby of its spacecraft over the largest planet in the Solar System, released in October.

The recording, which is just over five minutes long, was produced from 41 impressive images of the gas giant, captured by the spacecraft on June 2, when it reached approximately 3,400 km away from the top of the Jupiter clouds.

According to the American space agency, the planet’s powerful gravity accelerated Juno to an incredible speed of 209,000 km / h at its closest point to the Jupiterian surface. With that, it was possible to register the upper atmosphere very closely, during the 27th overflight of the equipment around the fourth brightest object in the sky.

The video consists of high-resolution photographs taken by the mission’s camera, combining images recorded from different angles, as the space probe moved near the star.

A flight over Jupiter

Created by NASA citizen scientist Kevin Gill, the video of the flight over the giant planet combines static images digitally projected onto a sphere, with a virtual camera that offers views from different angles as the spacecraft transitions through the Jupiterian atmosphere.

Watch the recording:



