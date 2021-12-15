Flu Outbreaks Increase In The Country; See How To Prevent Disease

Flu: A few weeks ago, there was a significant increase in flu cases in Rio de Janeiro. Other states have also begun to warn of similar problems, such as the case of Amazonas, where the outbreak caused the death of more than 60 people during the month of November.

In Espírito Santo the numbers increased significantly, as well as in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, where the state government has already demanded the Ministry of Health about an urgent manifestation regarding the epidemiological scenario of the flu in Brazil.

The influenza A H3N2 virus is to blame and, despite the flu vaccine being composed of a strain of H3N2, it does not cover the Darwin variant that is in circulation in these cities, according to specialists consulted by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. Originally, Darwin was discovered in Australia.

“Every year we change the recipe for the vaccine [against H3N2]. For 2022, the WHO has already changed. It will be the influenza A H3N2 Darwin. It is the strain that Fiocruz identified in the outbreak in Rio”, said the infectious disease specialist, professor from Unifesp and coordinator of testing at Hospital São Paulo, Nancy Bellei, to Folha.

Prevention is the best measure

A few days ago, more than 21 thousand people had been diagnosed with the Influenza virus in Rio de Janeiro. To avoid this situation in other states, it is necessary to adopt preventive measures.

Among the symptoms caused by the Darwin strain are high fever, sore throat, body ache, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, headaches, body and joint — they are also common symptoms caused by all types of Influenza.