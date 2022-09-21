Floyd Mayweather is waiting for another fight with Conor McGregor

In 2017, the “Battle for Money” between boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather and UFC titan Conor McGregor became one of the biggest fights of the last generation. But, despite the fact that it was a decisive victory for Mayweather, these two can recoup.

According to MailOnline via Bleacher Report, Mayweather expects another fight with McGregor to take place as early as 2023. According to the report, Mayweather would have preferred the fight to be an exhibition, but there was talk of making it professional.

Mayweather has spent the last few years arranging exhibition fights for big money, meeting with influencers on social networks such as Logan Paul and Mikuru Asakura, kickboxers and even with his former sparring partner Don Moore.

Meanwhile, McGregor is enjoying retirement after breaking his leg in a fight with Dustin Porrier in 2021. Despite earning money from advertising and other business ventures, he expressed a desire to return to fighting.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, also known as The Fight for Money, was a pay-per-view match in 2017 between Mayweather, who has been retired for almost two years, and McGregor, who recently became the first ever duelist. the champion in the history of the UFC.

Mayweather and McGregor were the two best talkers in the game, and fans were eager for the opportunity to see their fight. In his youth, McGregor boxed as an amateur, but was not a professional.

It was expected that Mayweather would suffer a complete defeat, and so it was. Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round, ending the fight in which McGregor was completely losing.

However, fans still tuned in to watch, which eventually made it the second most popular pay-per-view event in history at the time.

Perhaps the rematch will sell even more.