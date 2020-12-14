Florida soccer coach hits player, video goes viral

A youth league soccer coach in Florida was caught on camera repeatedly hitting one of his players during a game. Now, the man faces child abuse charges.

In the images, the man is seen hitting the boy’s helmet with enough force to make him lose his balance. Moments later, the coach hits the minor again and knocks him to the ground.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Gerrel Williams of Savannah, Georgia, has been charged with child abuse.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the charges had not been immediately filed because the minor’s parents did not wish to press charges.

The events occurred Monday during the AA Div 1-7U tournament of the 2020 American Youth Soccer National Championship. The 7U division includes players 7 years and younger.

According to authorities, a Maryland bystander informed authorities about the incident after viewing it online. The coach has already been expelled from the league.

The defendant has made a Facebook Live admitting the facts. “I’m not going to make any excuses for what I did. I was wrong. There is no excuse for my actions. He has forgiven me and his parents have forgiven me, so no one else should criticize me, “he said.

The video has been viewed by millions of users, it has even attracted the attention of Lebron James or Shannon Sharpe.



