Florida police chief killed in plane crash

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was killed Sunday morning in a plane crash, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in central Florida confirmed.

Authorities explained that the tragic event occurred around 11:30 am on Sunday in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue, near Dunnellon. The accident occurred near the Marion County airport.

Graham had been in charge of the police department since 2012, but had been in the force since 1980. Friends and colleagues are devastated.

“He loved Ocala and Ocala loved him,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. Officials from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that was Graham’s personal plane and that he was the only person aboard the aircraft. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Graham recently obtained a pilot’s license.

Right now, as federal investigators work to find out how the accident happened, Graham’s colleagues and friends remember it.

“Our prayers go out to Graham’s family and friends and those of the Ocala Police Department for the tragic loss of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham in a plane action,” the Marion County Fire Department said in a Facebook post.



