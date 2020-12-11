Florida man pays bills for 114 families

A Florida business owner, who also struggled financially in the past, has now helped cover bills for 114 families facing the shutdown of water, electricity and gas services.

Michael Esmond’s generosity began last year when he paid utility bills for 36 homes in his community of Gulf Breeze. This year, with Hurricane Sally and the economic turmoil brought on by Covid, he thought he should help more families.

“This year is probably more meaningful to me than last year with the pandemic and all the jobless people who had to stay home,” Esmond told CNN.

Hurricane Sally hit us a lot and hurt a lot of people. We still have a lot of roofs covered with tarps, ”he added.

Esmond donated $ 7,615.40 to pay past due bills for 114 homes, according to Joanne Oliver, the city’s utility billing supervisor. Holiday cards will be mailed this week notifying residents.

Esmond’s donation increased from the $ 4,600 he paid last year and was able to help approximately three times as many households. That’s because there were so many residents who had bills of $ 100 or less, so he was able to help more people.

“That really blew me away, that people can’t even pay a $ 100 bill for their utilities, things are so bad …” Esmond said. “That’s why I helped pay for the needs of 114 families.”

Business did well in 2020 for Esmond, 74, owner of Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas. It is something he says that he is “almost ashamed” to tell people because he knows how difficult it has been for many.

“We have had a good year and so I want to share what I have with the people who need it,” he said.



