Florida breaks gun permit record

During 2020 Florida has become one of the hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is also positioning itself to break a record for concealed-gun license applications this year.

State officials confirmed that license applications generally increase in an election year, and the pandemic has also likely helped boost the volume of applications.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the agency in charge of gun licensing, is on track to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses this week.

By comparison, there were 202,698 new applications for concealed weapons licenses last year and 188,900 applications two years ago.

Florida does not require a permit or license to purchase a gun. Nor does the state require the registration of weapons. However, you need a license to carry a concealed weapon and there is no limit to the number of firearms in a single transaction.

Applicants are required by the state to pass a background check, without exception.



