Florence + The Machine postponed UK tour due to broken leg: “My heart hurts”

Florence Welch revealed that she unknowingly played Friday night’s show at London’s The O2 with the fracture.

Florence + The Machine postponed the rest of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her leg.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Welch said that she unknowingly played yesterday’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with a fracture, and the rupture was confirmed this morning after an X-ray.

She shared her disappointment in a new post and said that the concerts, which were supposed to continue tonight with a second concert in London and will last until the end of the month, are in the process of being postponed to 2023.

Welch wrote: “I am very sorry to say that after the X-ray it seems that last night I danced with a broken leg. It’s not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but it hurts me, and dancers know that dancing after an injury is a bad idea. And they were told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She added: “I’m heartbroken because the Dance Fever tour was my favorite show we ever did. Communication with you. Your beautiful faces are shining.

“I love you so much, and I am very sorry for everyone who is disappointed. My heart hurts. I can’t wait to get back on my feet and get back in your arms.”

See the full list of postponed dates for Welch’s UK and Ireland tour below. The show is timed to coincide with her new album “Dance Fever” and follows a North American tour that took place this summer. The tour will then travel to Australia and New Zealand in early 2023.

Last month, a new live album of 24 tracks was released, recorded at the band’s huge show at Madison Square Garden in New York in September. – I hate the attitude to life on the road. And the grief that followed when I thought it might never happen again. Coming out to perform these songs was the most extraordinary experience. The connection with the audience and the catharsis are at a level I’ve never experienced before.

“Maybe it’s because we’ve all missed him so much. But people bring so much of themselves to these concerts that I wanted the memories of “Dance Fever” to stay alive. As evidence of this time and the moment of the full circle. For an album so much about the loss of live music. Having a comeback record means so much to me.”

NOVEMBER 2023

19. O2, London.

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24. Utility Arena, Birmingham.

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

30 – Arena, Dublin