Florence Pugh’s transparent Valentino dress attracted a lot of attention, but another fashion label demanded 100 thousand after the show

Florence Pugh said she knew she was going to make a lot of noise when she wore a sheer pink dress to the recent Valentino fashion show in Rome. This image went viral and became the focus of the event, especially after Pugh in a candid post defended “freaking freaking nipples.” However, there were some problems between Valentino, who staged the show, and a separate fashion house Dior, which demanded $ 100,000 after the event.

Why did Dior demand Valentino to pay them after a viral fashion show

I’ve seen fashionistas feud with Emily in Paris, but apparently this behavior applies to real life as well. According to Christian Dior, the now infamous Valentino show has blocked shoppers from entering the luxury store of a rival fashion brand. Many celebrities who attended the event, including Pugh, as well as such as Anne Hathaway, Andrew Garfield and many, many others, were not the only spectators present. In fact, reports indicate that there was a crowd in front of the Spanish Steps, and allegedly this is the problem.

According to Page Six, Dior sent a letter after the popular Valentino show demanding that another fashion house pay the store 100,000 euros or $100,000 in US dollars. The store claims that it could not “work” most of the day, starting with the afternoon of the show. Apparently, Fridays are also usually loaded for the brand.

Initially, Christian Dior Italia demanded that Valentino pay them the money within 15 days, otherwise they would “take all necessary measures” to recover damages after the Milan label’s fashion show allegedly destroyed their Friday business. Although in the second Reuters report, the issue was supposedly resolved, and Dior reportedly backed off in the second report, although it came from an unnamed source.

Some business disruptions are quite common when live broadcasts take place outdoors. I’m sure the same thing happened on the night of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on the Strip in front of the Bellagio this year, but this kind of event also attracts people to the city who wouldn’t normally be there. I would also be interested to know if there were the same people who could shop at Dior on Friday, just to watch another label’s show.

Valentino signed up for the appropriate permits before the show took place on the street.

The Valentino show has caused controversy for more than one reason

It’s unclear if Dior was the only business that was salty because of the Valentino show staged in Rome, but Florence Pugh also faced criticism during her appearance at the show for her fashion choices. Her dress was provided by Valentino, and through the fabric of her dress, the actress’ nipples could be clearly seen.

The “Little Women” actress subsequently coped with the negative reaction and doubled down on the publication in her “Stories”, which said: “If you were scared of my nipples, here’s something else. She also revealed her feelings more eloquently in a longer post.

After all, other celebrities, including “Bridgerton” star Jean-Jean Page, defended Pugh’s choice to wear this dress, but it still made this particular Valentino show quite infamous. This isn’t the first time fashion has made headlines for something other than the clothes themselves, and it certainly won’t be the last.