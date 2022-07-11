Florence Pugh Has a Message for Those Who Are “Scared” of Her Nipples After She Rocked a Completely Transparent Valentino Dress

Florence Pugh has made a splash with her choice of clothes on the red carpet and beyond since she achieved success in Midsommar and continued a series of big roles in “Little Women”, “Black Widow” and others. Her turquoise-turquoise number at the Academy Awards from Louis Vuitton was a revelation, and they still talk about it, but her latest image on the red carpet for Valentino is being discussed online for a completely different reason: in particular, you can see her nipples.

Florence Pugh recently wore a transparent pink Valentino dress to the haute couture show in Rome, Italy. It was a bold night for fashion in general, and Florence Pugh was no exception, rocking a completely transparent tulle ball gown that looked modest, but in fact was not at all.

Of course, every time a female celebrity shows a frank look, thoughts appear on the Internet. And this time was no exception. But Florence Pugh didn’t take the comments lying down, writing a long post with the prominent hashtag #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.

It makes me wonder what happened to you that you were so pleased that you were so loudly upset about the size of my breasts and body..? I am very grateful that I grew up in a family with very strong, domineering, shapely women. We were brought up to find strength in the folds of our body. Talk loudly about comfort. My mission in this industry has always been to say “to hell with this and to hell with that” whenever someone expects my body to turn into an opinion about what is hot or sexually attractive.

In a long post, the future star of films such as “Oppenheimer” and “Dune: Part Two”, said that she knows that people will have thoughts when she wears a Valentino dress, but does not know exactly what these thoughts will be.

Look, I knew when I put on this incredible Valentino dress that there would be no comments on it. Whether it was negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.

I was excited to wear it, neither winking at me was nervous. I was neither before, nor during, nor even now after.

Unfortunately, what eventually happened was that a lot of guys, some of whom reportedly even slandered her appearance using their “work emails,” decided to end up commenting on her body and her choice of clothes. Below you can see Florence Pugh’s full and sincere thoughts on this matter.

All of this actually reminds me of another red carpet moment. Another superhero heroine, Zoe Kravitz, wore a transparent “naked” dress at the Met Gala in 2021, and people are still talking about it. In fact, Kravitz recently talked about people saying everything they want about appearance on the Internet, noting that she feels people who “don’t think that what they say affects a celebrity, because you are not a person for them.” [crazy.” This is very similar to what Pugh said here when she noted that “this won’t be the last time a woman hears what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers.”

There is nothing new in Internet trolling, but it is persistent and has forced many celebrities to take a break from social networks or completely abandon them. But I hope Florence Pugh will survive, because it’s always nice to see them appear.

Considering that she also posted on her Instagram stories, “for those of you who were horrified by my bites, here’s something else,” I guess it didn’t bother her too much.…

However, regardless of whether she continues to post online, Florence Pugh has a lot of great upcoming movies coming up on the schedule soon. She is part of the cast in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” and is also due to appear in the aforementioned “Dune: Part Two” (which also has a composite cast).