Over the past few years, social media has given us access to celebrities in new and interesting ways. If you want to learn about celebrity beauty treatments, what cosmetics the stars use, and learn more about their fashion choices, you don’t need to look for anything other than social media. The smartest of these celebrities know how and when to make a moment. Enter Florence Pugh, who has stunned several times in 2022 with sheer dresses (and later used her social media platform to share her feelings about “freaking out the nipple”). Now she’s back this holiday season and is stunning in a crimson dress.

The “Don’t Worry, Darling” star shared this look with her followers—or, as she called them, “scoundrels”—on Christmas Eve. In her Instagram post, she thanked photographer Josh Shinner for capturing the magical moment. Take a look at the stunning sight from head to toe.

The dress was similar to the look Pugh wore earlier this month at the Fashion Awards 2022. The dress is from Valentino, and the jewelry is from Tiffany & Co. But the red carpet shots taken during the London event don’t really reflect the image the way these photos do.

Of course, the post has already attracted a lot of responses from other celebrities — even from some from the fashion world. Designer Harris Reed called Pugh “an absolute goddess.” Singer-songwriter Carey Brothers called it a “crazy shot.” WWE star Zelina Vega was the closest to my reaction, writing: “Wow, just wow.” Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino (the brand that is also responsible for the aforementioned transparent dress), also addressed the actress by mail, sweetly wishing her a “Merry Christmas”.

Meanwhile, after debuting new fashion clothes this year and also presenting some big fashion looks, it was recently announced that Zendaya is experiencing the biggest fashion moment in 2022 (among other names like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande). I have no idea why Florence Pugh didn’t even make the top 20 here. She had a viral fashion moment in Rome, she rocked Barbicore to an excellent degree (and was ahead of many celebrities with that), and her Don’t Worry Darling fashion looks from the press days were absolute wins. At one point, Pugh even managed to put on a raincoat! Many people try capes. Few people do this successfully.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian got on the list of the best dressed after she was recently fried because of the outfit she wore to a holiday party. I’m not knocking on Kim’s door, I’m just saying that our girlfriend Florence was robbed. At least in her latest image, she’s coming out with a bang as we approach 2023.