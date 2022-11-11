Florence Pugh and Zach Braff shared cute Instagram posts after breaking up

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh may have broken up, but there don’t seem to be any hard feelings.

Being a celebrity can be difficult. Although it could provide money and amazing opportunities, fame had its drawbacks. Namely, how it can turn personal life into a very public matter. This is something that “Don’t Worry, Darling” actress Florence Pugh probably knows all too well, given how much talk surrounded her previous relationship with Zach Braff. And the two celebrities recently shared cute Instagram posts despite their breakup.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019 to 2022 and made headlines at the same time. Namely, because some people were offended by their age difference, talking about their feelings on the Internet. But despite their breakup, the two actors are still joking amicably online. A good example: Braff’s recent post on Instagram, where he raises money together with a colleague on the TV series “Clinic” Donald Faison. Read the message below and pay attention to the familiar name in the comments section.

Zach Braff is currently auctioning a Zoom Call with him and Donald Faison on Ebay, raising money for Homes For Our Troops. The organization helps to build specialized homes for disabled veterans. This Instagram post provoked a reaction from Florence Pugh, who will probably help the fundraiser get more advertising as a result. She commented:

How cute is that? While there have been a lot of messy celebrity breakups before our eyes, it seems that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are in relatively good shape. If only the rest of us could get along so wonderfully with our exes.

Florence Pugh’s comment provoked a reaction from her ex Zach Braff. In the midst of the responses from fans who were furious about their online interactions, the Scrubs alum offered another chapter in this back and forth by posting:

I’m sure you could get it for free, but it’s a very good reason for veterans….

Both of these comments have received a lot of likes on Instagram, some of them coming from fans who hope that the former famous couple will get back together. Their sweet interaction shows that there is such a good thing as a peaceful breakup, or, as Gwyneth Paltrow might call it, a “conscious breakup.”

However, these encouraging comments on Zach Braff’s Instagram are in stark contrast to the chatter about the former couple when they were still together. They received a lot of hate because of the age difference of 21 years, and Florence Pugh even defended herself on the Internet. Indeed, the Oscar-nominated actress has been the subject of negative reactions to various aspects of her personal life, including how she dresses. Plus, there were rumors of a feud with the director of “Don’t worry, darling” Olivia Wilde.

Florence Pugh has several exciting projects ahead of her, including a role in Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.