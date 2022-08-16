Florence Pugh and Zach Braff broke up after 3 years of relationship: “I have a lump in my throat when I talk about it”

It’s over. Florence Pugh and Zach Braff broke up after three years of relationship.

The 26-year-old star of “Don’t Worry, Darling” said in her article on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar that she and the 47-year-old participant of the “Clinic” broke up.

“We tried to make this separation so that the world wouldn’t know, because it was a relationship that everyone has an opinion about,” Pugh told the magazine. “We just felt that something like this would really benefit us, because millions of people wouldn’t tell us how happy they were that we weren’t together. So we did it. My throat automatically catches when I talk about it.”

Confirmation of the breakup came a few months after the “Little Women” actress denied rumors of an affair with her “Solstice” co-star Will Poulter after they were photographed together playing in the ocean on May 23.

“Oooooh. Man. This is already getting a little silly. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away [so in the original] from us in every photo, but were cleverly cut/framed to make it look different,” Pugh wrote in her Instagram story the following: day. “You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many pictures and Archie [Madekwe’s] hands at his sides.”

She was joking: “Thank you for saying we look sexy… it doesn’t mean we do sexy.”

On the same day, the native of England criticized this speculation in a separate post.

“Regardless of your opinion about who I should or shouldn’t be with, after all, if you compliment someone, troll another person… you’re just kidding,” she added.

Pugh has faced a fair amount of criticism related to her personal life, especially when it came to her relationship with Braff, who is 21 years older than her.

The former couple, who were first linked in April 2019 after Pugh starred in Braff’s short film “The Time It Takes to Get There,” have faced frequent backlash over the years due to their large age difference, which the Marvel star fiercely defended.

“I am 24 years old. I’ve been working since I was 17. I’ve been making money since I was 17. I became an adult when I was 18 and I started paying taxes when I was 18,” Pugh wrote on Instagram in April 2020, criticizing trolls who harassed the Garden State actor because of the couple’s age difference.

“I don’t need you to tell me who I should and shouldn’t love, and I will never, ever, ever tell someone who they can and can’t love. This is not your place,” she continued. “And it really has nothing to do with you… The insults you throw at him are the insults you throw at me.”

Braff praised his then girlfriend for her response in November 2020.

“She literally sat down, pressed record on her phone and said it,” he told Mr. Porter at the time. “I thought: how could I follow something so clever and eloquent? So I decided not to do it.”

Five months before the video was created, Pugh clapped back to a social network user who pointed out Braff’s age.

“@zachbraff you are 44 years old,” one person wrote in an Instagram photo of the actress enjoying a meal in Los Angeles.

“And yet he understood it,” the Hawkeye graduate objected then, adding an “OK” smiley face.

Although the former couple spent time defending their romance from skeptics, their relationship was also filled with joyful moments, including adopting their dog Billy, dating in quarantine, celebrating a birthday and working in the garden.

“I allow one takeaway a week. So this is our special date,” the actress told the Table Manners podcast in May 2020, adding that she and Braff also “grew beautiful leaves and beautiful elephant garlic” for cooking.