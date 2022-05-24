Florence Pugh and Costar “Midsommar” Will Poulter were spotted playing in the ocean while on vacation in Europe

Beach friends! Florence Pugh and Will Poulter enjoyed relaxing in the sun during a recent trip to Europe.

The Midsommar stars, who became friends while working on the 2019 horror film, were spotted together over the weekend. The couple were spotted on the beach in Ibiza, Spain, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, May 23.

The “Don’t Worry, Darling” actress, who has been dating Zach Braff since 2019, was wearing a blue bikini with gold necklaces, earrings and rings, and the 29-year-old Poulter wore black swimming trunks.

The British actors were photographed giggling in the ocean, playing and telling stories with friends. The 26-year-old “Black Widow” star was later seen rubbing the back of the “Maze Runner: A Cure for Death” actor in one shot and chatting on the group’s couch on the sand in another. They were also captured sipping cocktails on the beach.

The couple was in Spain to celebrate the birthday of a friend of Harris Reed. Pugh paid tribute to the 26-year-old designer and recalled the trip via Instagram on Monday.

“*blissful sigh * Wonderful people. It’s a great time,” the Little Women actress captioned a series of vacation photos, including one with Poulter and friend Archie Madekwe.

She added: “I feel a little overwhelmed by the number of incredible people I’ve been able to hug. Thank you, sweetheart. Thank you, Ibiza. #imadesomany friends!! 💛 ☀️ 🍯 🍸 ».

The vacation came a month after Pugh gave fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with Braff. “Happy Birthday, Zachary!” the Little Drummer Girl graduate wrote in her Instagram story in April, along with a picture of the 47—year-old Garden State actor cuddling with his dog.

The “Sinister” star and the New Jersey native first sparked rumors of a romantic relationship in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York. The couple waited until December 2019 to confirm they were an item, and have kept their relationship somewhat under wraps ever since.

Braff, however, lifted the veil over the novel in January, admiring his girlfriend in honor of her birthday. He called her a “wonderful person” before praising her even more.

“I’m so lucky to know you,” the Scrubs graduate wrote at the time in his Instagram story. “And the world is so lucky to have witnessed your incredible talent.”