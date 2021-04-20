FLoC: WordPress promises to block Google’s ‘new cookies’

FLoC: The WordPress website creation and maintenance platform has entered the fray against Google’s new ad system that replaces the famous cookies and increases the tracking of user navigation.

In a post on the service’s official blog, WordPress announced that it will treat the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) as a security threat, preventing the feature from being used within the platform’s command center. According to those responsible for the publication, this is possible with just four lines of code that prevent the execution of the screening.

According to the organization, “placing people in groups based on browsing habits probably facilitates discrimination in employment, housing and other types, as well as predatory advertising of consumers without sophisticating them”.

And?

Her positioning is important: WordPress accounts for 41% of all internet pages. That is, almost half of all sites in the world would simply stop using Google’s “new cookies”.

“This is coupled with privacy concerns about tracking people and sharing their data, apparently without informed consent, and makes it more difficult for regulators and legislators to protect people,” the statement said.

Google started testing FLoC in April 2021 from Google Chrome. WordPress version 5.8, which promises to debut the blockade, arrives until July this year. The Brave browser has also expressed its opposition to the project.