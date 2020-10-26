Flight Simulator looks even better on Google Maps models

Despite being one of the most visually impressive games ever made, there is always room for improvement in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Thinking about it, modders are already in action right now, as the member of Reddit High_Frame_Rates, responsible for the work that we highlight here.

His idea was to replace some scenery models generated by Bing Maps and Azure artificial intelligence in the game with information taken directly from Google Maps. Check out a post on Reddit for a comparison with before and after these changes!

In the main image, which we put above and on the cover of the post, it is possible to see the Melbourne Cricket Ground with much more details and care. Although the update only occupies 76 MB, some players have reported performance issues after applying the mod.

After all, to install model updates you need to use programs like Blender, Meshlab, Renderdoc and even an outdated version of the Google Chrome browser, which goes well beyond the knowledge of an average computer player.

The good news is that there is an online version of the map in which you can see all the changes that have been made to the Reddit FS2020Creation. What did you think of this mod? Comment below!



