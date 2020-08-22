Flight Simulator 2020 will generate billions for PC

Jon Peddie Research (JPR), a company specializing in market research focusing on technology (including computers and games), content creation, design, etc., estimates that Microsoft’s new flight simulator, Flight Simulator 2020, will boost the hardware segment by about $ 2.6 billion.

Flight Simulator 2020 was officially launched on Monday, August 17th, with hardware requirements that scared most game lovers around the world. The game has been considered one of the most sophisticated in history, in terms of graphics quality.

Therefore, JPR believes that the simulator will largely encourage hardware sales for PCs, including new processors, new video cards, controls, larger, high-resolution monitors, as well as parts and accessories dedicated to flight simulators, such as seats. adapted and virtual reality equipment.

Some users should consider purchasing an entirely new computer in order to run the game.

The analyst Ted Pollak said that, over time, the title should create an increase in the demand for new hardware, since, when flight simulators are launched, to run them at full graphics capacity, often the ideal PC it doesn’t even exist yet.

Flight Simulator 2020 is the “new Crysis”

For Kelt Reeves, owner of Falcon Northwest, a store specializing in custom gaming PCs, the FS 2020 represents the new generation Crysis.

Crysis was launched in 2007, and also had hardware requirements that went beyond the technology of the time.

Currently, the ideal PC to run Flight Simulator 2020, according to Microsoft, requires an AMD Ryzen 2700X or Intel Core i7-9800X CPU, along with an AMD Radeon VII GPU or GeForce RTX 2080. In addition, 32 GB of RAM, 150 GB of storage space (SSD) and 50 Mbps internet.



