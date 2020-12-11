Flight simulation surprise on next generation Xbox

For the flight game Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has many fans around the world, players were requesting to be on Xbox. These requests seem to have resulted positively. Because Microsoft announced that the game will come for the next generation Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is gradually preparing to shift its success on PC to the next generation console. The company announced that the game will be released on the new generation consoles in the summer of 2021, and it will be possible to benefit from Game Pass support from the first day.

The game is usually played comfortably with extra hardware on the PC, otherwise the controls would be difficult. For this reason, playing the game on Xbox does not seem practical at first. Speaking to The Verge earlier this year, Microsoft’s Head of Flight Simulator, Jorg Neumann said, “The Xbox is definitely bringing our optimization efforts for the game to life.”

On the other hand, Microsoft has released a video about the future game of flight simulation to the next generation console. In the video where Louis Armstrong’s song “What a Wonderful World” is playing in the background, the Series S and Series X logos are highlighted as the game will come to the next generation Xbox. If this happens, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be the first Xbox game exclusive to the new generation.



