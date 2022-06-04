“Flight Attendant” Showrunner Steve Yawkey Weighs In on Potential Season 3

The finale of the second season of the TV series “Flight Attendant” seemed impossible. The episode managed to tie up all the loose threads created during the eight-episode season, but it left enough room for the writers in case season 3 comes out. According to showrunner Steve Yawkey, that was the goal. He insists there are many more stories to tell, but they ended the season in a way that could have been the end. So, is a third season possible? There seem to be several different opinions.

Steve Yawkey Thinks there’s more to Cassie’s Story

The stewardess has completed her second season, but has not yet received the green light for the third. This is not a surprise. HBO Max may take weeks or months to get everyone involved in the next season. It took the streaming giant months to announce the second season of the “Sex and the City” reboot. Steve Yawkey, the showrunner of “Flight Attendant”, is ready if possible. He thinks there’s a lot of action left for next season or even more.

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden | HBO Max

Yoki sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the series and made it clear that there are still stories for Cassie. He thanks the way the show is written for that. Yoki noted that each season is considered separately, so if the series ends, fans will be satisfied. This strategy frees up the writers to develop a completely new story for the next season, if there is one. Whether it will actually be, is still unknown.

Kaley Cuoco may not want to return for the third season of “Flight Attendant”

While Yoki is ready to return for a third season, Kaley Cuoco isn’t quite sure about it. In fact, Cuoco recently revealed that she doesn’t mind ending the series right now. In a recent interview with People, Cuoco said, “There is definitely interest in the third season. I think that for me at that moment the plane landed.” She noted that she seemed strange with her feelings, but did not completely rule out this possibility. Cuoco said she might change her mind.

Cuoco’s feelings are more than amazing. After all, she was the inspiration behind the series. Cuoco once explained that she saw the cover of a book that inspired a flight attendant and immediately told her lawyers to choose it. Cuoco was initially afraid that someone else had already joined the project. She strongly insisted on the series, so to hear her say she’s ready to say goodbye is shocking.

If the third season does come out, Kaley Cuoco knows what it will be about.

Cuoco may not fully agree with the idea of returning in the third installment of the original HBO Max. This doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have an opinion on what kind of story the series should tell if season 3 does come out.

Kaley Cuoco and Griffin Matthews in the second season of the TV series “Stewardess” | HBO Max

In a conversation with People, Cuoco noted that if the third season of “Flight Attendant” really takes place, it should be dedicated to Cassie’s sobriety and struggle. However, she does not know where the action of the third season will take place. Maybe a remote location will help convince Cuoco to sign up to play Cassie again.