Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco announced 2nd season

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco revealed what the audience can expect from the series’ second season.

The actress, who plays the flight attendant, gave an interview to Variety, in which she states that she is very focused on Cassie’s emotional.

The first year ended with the revelation that Griffin Matthews, a co-worker and friend of Cassie, was a CIA agent all along, and has an interest in using the protagonist as a resource for future missions.

Cuoco said that the character will certainly be used in the missions, since that is how she can continue to participate in the events. She added that the series will not become a common spy thriller.

The Flight Attendant: learn more details about the second season of the HBO Max series

For Kaley, the biggest emotional driver will be Cassie’s sobriety. During the first cycle, the flight attendant could be seen struggling with her alcoholism, trying to keep up with him while ruining her life.

However, at the end of the season, Cassie decided to stop drinking. According to Cuoco, the character thinks it will be easy and fast. However, she will soon discover that this is a problem for life, that it cannot be cured overnight. Thus, she can no longer use alcohol as an excuse for her mistakes. The actress tells how she thinks it will be interesting to follow how she is going to deal with this from now on.

Cuoco, in addition to starring in the series, acts as a producer and decides a lot of script choices, based on the eponymous novel. The actress stated that the part where the character becomes pregnant, for example, will not be included in the series.

