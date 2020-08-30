Flight Arm Stock Exhausted With Microsoft Flight Simulator

With Microsoft Flight Simulator, which debuted last week, flight arm sales also peaked. Players ran out of stock of their favorite flight arms on Amazon.

Microsoft had been in a long silence in the flight simulation series after Microsoft Flight Simulator X, which it released in 2006. However, it was announced last year that this silence will end and a new game called Microsoft Flight Simulator will meet with us.

Microsoft Flight Simulator, which we talked about for a long time last week, finally came out and met with the players. Thanks to the graphics and technology it offers, the game has managed to attract not only flight simulation fans, but almost every gamer.

The game led to the depletion of joystick stock:

As such, the players who tried the game also came together with the players who are already in love with flight simulation and took a step into this world. Some of these players started to be interested in aviation thanks to the success of the game. As a result, the players set out to experience it better.

This is where the players’ initiative started with the flight sticks, which form the basis of playing a flight simulation. According to The Verge’s report, the demand for flight arms has increased so much that the stocks of flight arms sold on Amazon, one of the world’s largest supply sites, have run out.

According to the report, players officially exploited the best flight arms available on the market with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Some of the flight arms that ran out of stock or reached the point of exhaustion not only consisted of flight arms, but also included a throttle and directional rudder.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft Flight Simulator is a flight simulation that includes the whole world and updates the weather and routes in real time. While the game includes the whole world, it reflects this world to you in the most realistic way thanks to cloud technology.



