Flexible and colorful e-ink displays can come to wearable devices

E Ink and Plastic Logic companies announced the world’s first color and flexible electronic ink screen. In the near future, we can see these screens being used in wearable devices.

Electronic ink or e-ink screens, which are the closest to physical paper appearance and are at the highest level of energy efficiency thanks to their monochrome colors, have not yet shown themselves except for electronic book readers. However, new developments are promising.

First time in the world

E-ink screens, which have been available for many years, are frequently preferred by electronic book readers thanks to their eye-free and paper-like appearance.

However, the lack of touch sensitivity or vibrant colors caused it to stay away from the mobile device market.E-ink screens have appeared in a few smartphones, tablets or smart watches until today, but could not continue. However, as the development of flexible and color e-ink displays, the hopes for the future increase.

E Ink, one of the leading companies in electronic paper technologies, is currently working on foldable screens. The foldable screen, which can turn into a 10.3 inch screen, has come to the fore for a while. Collaborating with Plastic Logic, the company announced that they developed the world’s first foldable color screen.

The prototype screen is 2.1 inches in size and has a resolution of 240×146 pixels. The foldable screen has a very low power consumption and is thinner than conventional LCD screens. In this way, it can be used in a wide range from mobile devices to clothes.

It is stated that in the coming months, flexible e-ink screens will begin to produce voluminous production, but as always, the consumer interest and the demand of the manufacturer will determine the future. If current habits continue, it is difficult to see in the mobile device market, but it can find a place in areas such as clothing or second screens.



