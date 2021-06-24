Fleury Group Is The Target Of Cyber Attack

Cyber Attack: Grupo Fleury’s online systems were the target of an attempted cyber attack this Tuesday (22), and has been down since then. In a press release, the company confirmed the attack on its Information Technology environment, leaving part of its operations unavailable.

On the website of the company specializing in diagnostic medicine, a banner claims that services on the page are inaccessible because of an “attempted external attack”. The communiqué also says that the group prioritizes the restoration of services using “all technical resources and efforts”.

Some sections of the site, such as the area for exam results, were the hardest hit. The service was still unavailable at the time we were producing this text, showing errors that prevent access to it.

According to Grupo Fleury, measures were taken to maintain customer service through contingency solutions while the system is offline. The laboratory also said that it followed security and control protocols in an attempt to minimize the impacts of the cyberattack.

No data leakage

In another note updating the situation, the company informed that its database was preserved, that is, the cyber attack did not result in the leakage of customer information. She also confirmed that the service continues to take place through the contingency action taken.

The company also revealed that it is still working with a “group of highly specialized professionals” to carry out the gradual and safe resumption of services, but it has not given any forecast of when this will occur.

Further details about the cyberattack on Grupo Fleury were not disclosed. Information obtained by TecMundo’s cybersecurity and original content editor Felipe Payão indicates that the campaign may have been similar to those against the JBS group and Chilli Beans, which had the use of the Sodinokibi ransomware.