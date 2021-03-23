Flaw in Android WebView crashes apps like Gmail

This Monday (22), several Android users are reporting failures in operating system applications, including names like Gmail. So far, WebView is found guilty.

Affected users point out that simply uninstalling the WebView from the system will eliminate messages that indicate that “the application has stopped working”. WebView is responsible for displaying web pages within applications.

Complaints flooded sites like DownDetector and Twitter, and while Google has yet to speak out officially about a solution to the problem, the Google Workspace status panel confirms that the company is aware of an issue affecting the Gmail app on Android .