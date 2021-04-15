Flashback: check out the movie trailer with Dylan O’Brien

Flashback: Lionsgate released the trailer for Flashback, a new film featuring Dylan O’Brien. The video shows a man who needs to struggle with some memories of the past that he had long forgotten. Check out the preview.

Check out the official synopsis of the film: “With a corporate job, a stable relationship and a sick mother, Fred’s casual encounter with a man of his youth awakens frightening memories. Gradually, he unravels a mystery that has been hidden for years about a missing girl, a drug called Mercury and a terrifying creature that accompanied him every step of the way. Past, present and future intertwine, and Fred begins to explore all the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose? ”

Christopher MacBride (The Conspiracy) takes over the direction and signs the script for the feature, which also features Maika Monroe (Chain of Evil), Hannah Gross (Joker) and Emory Cohen (from The OA series) in the cast.

Flashback premieres in select theaters and VOD services on June 4.