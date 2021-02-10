Flash skin in Fortnite, how to get it for free today

We tell you how to get the DC Comics Flash skin for free in Fortnite Battle Royale, participating in the new Flash Cup and staying in a good position.

Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Flash Cup. It is a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which we can access the Flash skin for free before it reaches the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

How to get the Flash skin for free in Fortnite

To get the free Fortnite Battle Royale DC Comics Flash skin, we have to participate in the Flash Cup, which will start on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. You can see the complete rules on the Epic Games website. The best teams from each region will win the Flash suit before it hits the store.

The positions in which we have to stay to obtain both the Flash skin and its Speed ​​Force backpacking accessory are the following:

Europe: 1st to 3,500th

East Coast of the US: 1st to 1,750th

West Coast of the US: 1st to 500th

Brazil: from 1st to 500th

Asia: 1st to 250th

Oceania: 1st to 250th

Middle East: 1st to 250th

Anyway, if you cannot qualify to obtain the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that Flash and its objects will arrive in the store on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 01:00 a.m. CET, at a price in turkey (the currency virtual game, which is obtained with real money) yet to be determined.

Keep in mind that with the tournament it is only possible to get the Flash skin and his backpack; If we want the rest of the objects, we will have to buy them when they arrive at the store.