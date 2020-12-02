Flash season 7: titles of the first 5 episodes announced

After long months of waiting, the titles of the first five episodes of season 7 of The Flash have been unveiled by the CW!

Fans can’t wait to find Barry Allen on their screens. If the shooting of this season 7 of The Flash has just been interrupted due to a positive case of the coronavirus, the next episodes should be broadcast from February 23, 2021 on the CW. This season 7 of The Flash is still quite mysterious even if the first episodes will have to close the plot of season 6 and therefore overcome the new big bad, Eva. In addition, the writers will have to explain the absence of Ralph Dibny after Hartley Sawyer was fired because of misogynistic tweets. If there is any doubt, the titles of the first five episodes of this season 7 of The Flash have been unveiled by the CW and they tease some details …

To the delight of fans, the CW has unveiled the titles of the first five episodes of season 7 of The Flash. The Season Premiere is called “All’s Well That Ends Wells”, which proves that it will be centered on the character of Wells! The second is called “The Speed ​​of Thought” and could be centered on the artificial Speedforce. “Mother” is the title of Episode 3 and should explore other dramas from Caitlin’s family, or Eva’s. The next two are titled “Central City Strong” and “Fear Me” respectively and do not bode well, although it’s hard to guess what the plot will be. While waiting to find out more, find out which Arrow character will be back in the Arrowverse!



