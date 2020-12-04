Flash Season 7: The CW reveals new episode titles

The Flash has aired for six seasons and was even tied to the DCEU big screen via a cameo-dubbing the universe of the cinematic incarnation of Ezra Miller.

The CW has released the first five episode titles of season 7 of The Flash and potentially hints at what’s to come regarding those lingering developments. The premiere episode will be called “All good things end well.”

While that does little to illuminate the actual events to come in The Flash, Nash Wells (and Wells’s various doppelgangers in his mind) will likely play a prominent role and could help solve the Speed ​​Force problem.

That will no doubt carry over to The Flash season 7 episode 2, “The Speed ​​of Thought,” which could see Barry regain all of his powers. The third installment is titled “Mother”, it would be an appropriate title for the true ending of the Mirror Mistress arc.

The Flash season 7, episode 4, “Central City Strong” will likely be a transition episode. For one thing, the residents of Barry’s hometown will likely try to bounce back from the latest Mirror Mistress machinations.

Episode 5 of The Flash which has been confirmed to be titled “Fear Me”. Even the evil machinations of Godspeed and Bloodwork were left open. Another option could be for Iris herself to return completely changed by her time in the Mirrorverse.



