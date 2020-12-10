Flash Player receives last update before shutting down

Adobe released on Tuesday (8) the latest update in the history of Flash Player. The plugin had a new version released with the exception of mainland China, which operates from another version of the tool.

In the notes that detail the news, there is also a farewell message from the developer.

“We would like to take the time to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing content in Flash Player for the past two decades. We are proud that Flash has such a crucial role in evolving web content between animation, interactivity, audio. and video. We’re looking forward to helping drive the next era of digital experiences, “says the note.

It’s the end

The Flash Player will be officially discontinued on December 31, 2020, with Adobe blocking Flash content and recommending that all users uninstall the tool to prevent possible future intrusions using the unsupported application. To celebrate the retirement of this very important technology, TecMundo has already told the story of Flash on our YouTube channel.

Flash Player was first launched in 1996 to allow the playback of Flash content. The technology started independently and, before Adobe, was owned by Macromedia.



