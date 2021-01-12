Flash Player has its execution blocked from today

After releasing last December the latest Flash Player update, Adobe announced to users that the application will be blocked from running on Tuesday (12). The definitive obstruction was an event planned in the calendar of the American multinational for the termination of the software.

Adobe’s farewell marks the end of 24 years of Flash Player, a utility that was present in almost all internet operations that involved transforming simple text into vectors and graphics to create animations, drawings, images and even streaming audio and video on the internet.

The “death” of the Flash Player had already been announced on the Adobe website since mid-2017, which argued that the termination of the application would have been triggered by the evolution and maturation of open standards, such as HTML5, WebGl and WebAssembly, which “provide many of the features and functionality in which plug-ins were pioneers ”, thus becoming more viable alternatives.

How to proceed with the installed Flash Player?

In an interview with Tecnoblog in December, Adobe stated that there will be no official alternative to the software, that is, “there will be no alternative versions of Flash Player to download from third-party sites”, and advised users to uninstall Flash immediately your machines.

Company representatives also explained that the main browsers will continue to disable the Flash Player from running “after the EOL date” (English end-of-life initials).

However, the app’s “end of life” does not mean the end of content made especially for the platform. In November of last year, the Internet Archive, an organization dedicated to preserving multimedia information files, announced that it would store animations and games in Flash.

This curatorship intends to maintain snapshots of Flash Player pages, which have been deleted by Adobe and Apple, and ensures that the existing contents can be played in browsers with WebAssembly, without the need to install the nostalgic plug-in.