Flash: Michael Keaton told why he returned to the role of Batman

It has already been confirmed that Michael Keaton will wear the Batman costume again in the upcoming movie “Flash”, but many fans were surprised to learn about his return three decades later. The last time he appeared on screen as a Caped Crusader was in 1992 in the movie Batman Returns, and in several interviews he admitted that he never wanted to play this character again. Now he has told what convinced him to come back.

Even before Keaton’s participation in The Flash was confirmed, rumors began to spread about his participation in the project. He clearly denied the rumors, like any actor involved in a large-scale production. But as soon as the rumors were confirmed, speculation about why Keaton decided to return to the role of Batman became a new trend. Even more surprising for fans was to hear that a version of Ben Affleck’s character is also involved in the project. So what made Keaton come back? Simply put, “it was fun.”

Three decades after he last wore a cap, Keaton was curious to see “what it would be like after all these years.” In an interview with Variety, the actor said that he was intrigued by the Expanded DC universe, calling it “completely his own world,” and, being an outsider, he always thought “Oh my God.” Robin might have been proud to use that phrase, but more importantly, it was she who convinced him to return to Batman’s place. He also said that, in his opinion, the script of “Flash” was “actually very good,” and after reading the script he was curious to see if he could pull it off.

Interestingly, although in the past he played the role of Batman and even appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming” as a Vulture, he can’t keep up with any of the DC or Marvel movies. “I have never seen the full version of any of these films,” he said in an interview and explained that this is not because he is an “intellectual”, but because he has little time. “I just watch very few things,” he said. He tries to watch movies or TV shows and is usually distracted by something else that he needs to do.

Ezra Miller reprises his role as the Scarlet Speedster in the upcoming movie “The Flash.” For the first time he had a cameo role in the movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, where the plot of “Flash” was teased, and later he made his first full appearance in “Justice League”. Judging by the synopsis of the upcoming film, it looks like it will be an adaptation of the 2011 comic book storyline called “Flashpoint”. The hero tries to prevent the murder of his mother and decides to go back in time, unaware that his actions can have terrible consequences. It remains to be seen how the two versions of Batman will fit into the plot.

The premiere of “Flash” is scheduled for June 23, 2023.