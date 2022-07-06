Flash is actually blocked on social media by one Justice League hero

Warning! Spoilers Ahead for Batman: Fortress #2

It makes sense to think that if superheroes were on social media, they would be friends with each other. But, as it turned out, the Green Lantern Jessica Cruz actually blocked Barry Allen’s Flash on Instagram.

From the point of view of the heroes of the DC universe, Flash can be considered one of the friendliest. Unlike someone like Batman, who considers his vigilance a duty and a burden he has to bear, The Flash actually likes being The Flash. He enjoys being a Scarlet Speedster from Central City. So if there is any hero who can have a social media profile, be it Flash or Barry Allen, it will be him. Similarly, Jessica Cruz is a more reserved hero who has to solve his personal problems from time to time. She likes privacy, naturally, so her online presence can be more private.

But in Batman: Fortress #2 by Gary Witta and Darik Robertson, it turns out that Jessica actually blocked Barry on social media. When the Justice League gathers to fight a mysterious alien threat, Flash notices that neither Superman nor Jessica Cruz are there. At this moment, Cyborg accuses Flash of sneaking up on her. Flash defends himself, saying that asking her to become his friend on Instagram is not mean. Hawkman then reveals that Flash did it after she had already blocked him.

It is never explained whether Green Lantern and Flash have accounts based on their hero personalities or their civilians. But in any case, it would be a bad idea if the superhero was active on social media. If they have accounts in the names of their heroes, the question arises why superheroes who are supposed to save people are busy taking pictures on their phones and posting them on the Internet so that the world can see them. Public relations, especially for active members of the Justice League, can be useful for the team. But social media is probably not the best place to do this, as the public will be able to see that one hero has blocked another.

Flash and Jessica Cruz have private Instagram accounts using their civilian names, it would also be a bad idea. If the villain found out about the identity of the hero, all he would have to do is go online and see who this person is connected to in order to find out the identities of the other heroes. Since Flash is such a sociable guy, it makes sense that he would like to make friends with other heroes online. But since Jessica is more reserved, she is probably more responsible by blocking him and not letting it become a problem. In any case, Flash should tone down his social media presence because Green Lantern doesn’t have one.