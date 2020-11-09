Flash development in coronavirus vaccine!

According to the official statement from Pfizer and BioNTech, the experimental coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine prevents coronavirus by more than 90 percent. BioNTech Founding Partner Prof. Dr. Uğur Şahin stated that the first interim analysis of the 3rd phase studies of the vaccine globally “provides evidence that the vaccine can effectively prevent Covid-19” and said, “This innovation is a victory for science and global cooperation efforts.”

According to the news in Reuters, the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed according to the data obtained from the large-scale research prevents more than 90 percent of the coronavirus that killed more than one million people in the world.

MORE THAN 90 PERCENT EFFECTIVE

In a study conducted with more than 43,000 volunteers, one group received two doses of experimental vaccine, and the other group received a saline placebo. The study showed that the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH…

It was stated that the vaccine has been tried in 43 thousand 538 people from 6 different countries so far, and it was stated that the vaccine was determined to be safe. It was learned that the US Pfizer and German BioNTech planned to apply for “emergency approval” to use the vaccine by the end of the month.

“TODAY IS A GREAT DAY FOR SCIENCE AND HUMANITY”

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said, “Today is a great day for science and humanity,” and said that the third phase results of the Covid-19 vaccine provide protection against coronavirus at a time when the world needs it.



