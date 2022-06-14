Flash and Carlos Valdez have landed Their Next Big TV Show, and It will take Him Back to His Musical Roots

For seven seasons, actor Carlos Valdez has become a household name for Arrowverse fans as one of the smartest comic book characters, Cisco Ramon. Having appeared in various DC CW shows, from “Arrow” to “Legends of Tomorrow” and animated series such as “Vixen” and “Freedom Fighters: Ray,” Valdez decided to vacate the role in 2021 after years of rumors to devote his efforts to other projects. The first was the Watergate miniseries “Gaslit,” which recently ended on Starz, and he will obviously return to his musical roots for his next follow-up role, in which he will team up with former “Good Girls” star Mae Whitman.

Broadway veteran Carlos Valdez has officially joined the cast of Hulu subscribers’ next favorite musical romantic comedy, “Up Here.” It follows the stirring story of a seemingly ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, who fall deeply in love with each other in New York as 1999 comes to an end. Although with the caveat that the biggest threat to their relationship is, in fact, themselves, each of their heads is filled with unpleasant memories and obsessions, not to mention fears and dark fantasies. Since we are in the territory of comedy, we can assume that these memories and fears will not be too disturbing, but it is certainly possible.

Mae Whitman will play Lindsay, and Valdez will take on the role of Miguel, who, according to Deadline, is known as a sensitive and thoughtful person. There is something of the artist in him, and he has the appropriate creative sensitivity, and also boasts the ability to romance. However, something inside Miguel has always made him feel like he doesn’t fit in anywhere, which inspires him to completely rethink after a devastating breakup. By doing so, he suppresses his emotions and gives up a career in the world of conceptual art of video games only to seek financial benefits that work in the investment banking sector brings.

I can’t wait to see what interesting songs will be written on the topic of investment banking services. I hope there is something of Monty Python in all this, given that the British troupe uses chartered accountants to illustrate a boring career.

As for the music for the series, Carlos Valdez will be in good hands. The actor, who made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the famous musical “Once Upon a Time,” will perform tunes written by Robert Lopez, who earned a double EGO, and his wife, earning an EGO, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the duo behind “Cold Heart” and its sequel. Coco, the WandaVision bops and more, with the former winning his Tony for Avenue Q and the Book of Mormon. In addition, they will co-write the script together with tick, tick… BOOM! and “Dear Evan Hansen”, screenwriter Steven Levenson and former screenwriter and producer of “New Girl” and “My Name is Earl” Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

It will be fun to see Carlos Valdez in a different role, which, apparently, will allow him to have some fun on the screen. Not to mention his more dramatic abilities as FBI Agent Paul Magallanes, but I just miss the Cisco vibe on TV. (Of course, not necessarily his character Vibe, but his general insouciance and puns.) In the last episode of Cisco, which became the finale of season 7, he played a fairly important role in Barry and Iris’ relationship and, fortunately, did not kill. him away. So technically, he can return to the Arrow Universe at any moment when the Flash will inevitably slow down forever.

However, before that happens, we’ll probably see how Carlos Valdez uses his vocal abilities when Up Here debuts on Hulu. This date is currently unknown, but our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 will tell you about everything else that will soon appear on the small screen.