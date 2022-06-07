Flash: 10 Filler Episodes that are Still Great

The Flash is part of the very foundation of the Arrow universe and has been around since Barry Allen raced across screens in 2014. This is the only original show from the Arrow universe, the action of which continues, although the end seems to be near. Given that the seasons themselves are so long, it’s not surprising that the writers have to create filler episodes to increase the volume of the show.

Although the filler is not so bad. This could provide an opportunity to introduce a new antagonist face-to-face, add strength to the Flash’s set of abilities, or perhaps allow the creative team to truly explore these characters, adding depth to the ensemble. No matter how much time the episodes devote, these fillers are outstanding characters in the DC Comics series.

Tricksters

There are several Flash villains who continue to be iconic, and the Trickster is among them. Perhaps this is a game or an excessive character of the antagonist himself, but the character instantly gained a foothold in the debut of both versions of the Trickster in season 1, episode 17.

The original villain, based on the 90s TV version of The Flash, is in prison, and the copycat is wreaking havoc, forcing Barry to turn to prisoners for help. The episode’s quirkiness is perfect for the character, and it’s a breath of fresh air for a series that boasts a twist that maybe viewers should have anticipated, but it’s fun nonetheless.

Legends of today

The Flash operated in much the same way as other Arrow Universe shows, allowing some of its episodes to function as backdoor pilots for upcoming shows. Season 2, Episode 8 introduced the concept of “Legends of Tomorrow”, a unit that will assemble its favorite series.

Since Vandal Savage poses a threat to the timeline and Hawk Girl is under attack, Flash will work together with numerous heroes to save the day. It may be a filler for The Flash, but it’s a really important episode for the Arrowverse as a whole, as a new super team was born, with a cliffhanger that encapsulates what the upcoming show could be about.

Royal Shark

King Shark is such a popular comic book villain, but as with Gorilla Grodd, it seemed unlikely that the CW show would ever attempt to adapt such a complex character with lots of computer graphics. Season 2, Episode 15 immediately jumped into the challenge.

The Flash team encountered a monstrous Shark King who escaped from A.R.G.U.S. and was on a bloody rampage. While it didn’t add the extra wrinkles that might have appeared in later episodes, the dynamics of an out-of-place Flash facing such a beast was an exciting change of pace for the show and a much-needed filler.

Abra Kadabra

Season 3, Episode 18 introduced a comic book character that few expected to make such an impression. Abra Kadabra was an enemy who came from the future, using far-fetched technology to create the illusion that he was capable of witchcraft.

This is an interesting concept, but the fate of Abra Kadabra will later play a role in the following episodes. Not only was the confrontation between Flash and Abra ideologically and physically challenging involving a Gypsy, but despite the fact that he was a filler, this episode was so memorable that it actually influenced Barry in the future.

Run, Iris, run

“The Flash” has often tried to let its best characters be the center of attention since it’s an ensemble show. Season 4, episode 16 gave Iris a running ball in Run, Iris, run. With the meta allowing Barry to transfer powers to Iris, West-Allen has now become a regular speedster on the team.

This is a short story in which Iris reveals her full potential as a version of The Flash. This sets the stage for her daughter Nora, who will even wear the same jacket in the future, and demonstrates that Iris is able to take control of the situation even in the field. This is a brilliant reality change that shows the true heart of the Flash heroes.

The icicle is coming

Caitlin Snow has gone through a rather difficult path on the screen: from losing her fiance to becoming Killer Frost and, ultimately, separating her two personalities. However, her family also inflicted a lot of trauma on her as it was revealed that her father is the source of her transformative abilities.

Season 5, episode 6 shows how Keiltin finds out who her father, the villain Icicle, has become. This is a story that has a huge impact on the advancement of Caitlin and Frost, and while it should be seen as filler, it is vital to understanding the meta-humans’ own origin story.

Kiss Kiss Violation Violation

Gypsy and Cisco continued to maintain a relationship from time to time throughout The Flash, but it seemed that the romance had finally come to an end.