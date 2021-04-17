Flare Networks Marked Summer for Mainnet

Flare Networks marked June for the mainnet launch and FLR token distribution. The Flare Networks team states that it is working to ensure that the token distribution takes place securely as soon as possible.

Flare Networks, which introduced itself to the crypto money market with the airdrop it organized for Ripple (XRP), said that FLR token distribution may be in the summer. Stating that this depends on the security tests, the team stated that the date may vary between 2-4 weeks and set a target for the end of June.

45 billion SPARK (FLR) tokens were distributed at the FLR airdrop event held for XRP investors on December 11, 2020. Flare Network CEO Hugo Philion pointed to May for mainnet on January 14th.

Flare network has grown

Flare Networks has increased the number of F-assets over time. F-asset protocol of the Flare network enables the cryptocurrencies added to the network to turn into smart contracts and include them in its ecosystem. Flare Networks asks users which crypto assets to be added by conducting a survey on Twitter. The crypto money with the most votes can be added as F-asset.

Existing F-assets in the network; Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM) and Dogecoin (DOGE). In the F-asset survey of the Flare network dated March 20, Cardano (ADA) came in the lead.

Speaking Ethereum

The Flare Networks community made a comment in its Twitter post on April 3 on whether Ethereum can be added as F-asset. The community said that ETH can be transferred at reasonable fees if Ethereum is F-asset.