Flamengo reveals Free Fire team; meet the line up players

Flamengo Esports has just announced its Free Fire team. The organization, famous on videgames for its League of Legends (LoL) team, confirmed its entry into the competitive FF scene on Wednesday (19) on its Twitter.

Deadgod, Minuzzi, Reei, Kauelok, Modestia and Machado were selected for the team. The red-black line up is made up of former B4 jpro players, an organization that was already part of Garena’s competitive landscape. The team, called B4 Flamengo, will play the second split of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2020, which starts this Saturday (22).

Free Fire is a Battle Royale available for free download on Android and iPhone devices (iOS), and on the PC through emulators, such as MSI App Player, Bluestacks and LD Player.

The announcement of the entry of Flamengo Esports in Free Fire was attended by the players of the football team. In their Twitter accounts, Willian Arão, Everton Ribeiro and Diego Ribas published a message indicating a possible participation of the red-black in the competitive scenario of FF just before the official announcement.

Last Saturday (15), the current line up of the B4 Flamengo became champion of the Alok championship. In the tournament, the team stood out for its regularity in matches and finished with 705 points, 20 more than the runner-up Team oNe.

Flamengo Esports had already indicated that it should enter the Free Fire competition. During a live held on the FlaEsports channel on Twitch TV on May 31, 2020, Flamengo’s electronic sports project director, Fred Tannure, stated that the organization had already authorized the team’s entry into Garena’s Battle Royale. The decision came after the delivery of a dossier with the advantages of having a Free Fire team today.



