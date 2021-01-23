Flamengo and CAP will release their game on Sunday

Porta dos Fundos launched its new channel on Twitch, Salve, and promises to present the duel between Athletico-PR and Flamengo next Sunday (24), at 4pm. The new Porta dos Fundo vehicle will add game content, pop culture, reality shows, interviews, sports and much more; beginning part of this schedule with the departure of the Brazilian Championship.

Antonio Tabet and Gabriel Totoro inaugurated the channel last Tuesday (19) with a panel of interviews to talk about the most recent edition of Big Brother Brasil, which is one of the aspects of the channel. On Sunday, the channel will broadcast the Brazilian Championship game between Athletico-PR and Flamengo.

On Sunday, the comments will be made by journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Téo Benjamin, alongside Antonio Tabet. “Salve is an invitation to all kinds of interactions. The format has the traditional dynamics of podcast programs, with an atmosphere of an ‘anti round table’, which will address varied subjects, current or not, but always with humor, boldness and freedom ”, commented Tabet.

It is not the first time that Athletico has broadcast one of their matches on Twitch. The inauguration of CAP on the platform began with a match against Vasco da Gama, which ended 3-0 for Athletico, in December 2020.

The match accumulated 200 thousand unique viewers on the two channels – Wagner “Drako” Pereira and Casimiro “Casimito” Miguel. The peak on both channels was 25,000 views, registering large numbers on Twitch.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Twitch has become a venue for content creators on a wide variety of subjects and themes – football is one of them. The transmission by Salve, from Porta dos Fundos, will not be the last and should mark another great moment for the expansion of the platform and the expansion of internet transmission of the Brazilian Championship.