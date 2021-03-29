Flagship candidate iQOO Z3 Pro arrives

Serving as a sub-brand of Vivo, iQOO; recently introduced the iQOO Z3, an affordable game-oriented new smartphone. It is claimed that the phone, which has powerful features, will be released in the near future. The iQOO Z3 Pro model is expected to take its place among the flagships with its leaked features.

The features of the iQOO Z3 Pro, which is expected to have powerful features, have been leaked

Qualcomm recently announced a new 5nm mobile processor called Snapdragon 780 5G. This processor is touted as the most powerful mobile processor of Snapdragon’s 7 series. It also ranks second after Snapdragon 865 mobile processor in terms of performance. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition smartphone, which is planned to be introduced in China today, will be unveiled as the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 780 5G mobile processor.

In the new information leaked about the device, it is claimed that the iQOO Z3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 780 G processor. While the iQOO Z3 has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Z3 Pro is expected to come with an LCD panel with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz. Other features of the smartphone have not been disclosed yet. While the price of the device has not been announced yet; As the name suggests, it is expected to be higher than the Z3 currently offered for sale in China with a starting price of 1,699 Yuan (about $ 250).

Features and sales prices of the previous model iQOO Z3

– Screen: 6.58 inch / 1080 x 2408 pixels / IPS LCD / 120 Hz / HDR10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (7 nm)

RAM: 6 GB / 8 GB LPDDR4x

– Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2

– Rear camera: 64 Megapixel (f / 1.8) wide angle – 8 Megapixel (f / 2.2) ultra wide angle – 2 Megapixel (f / 2.4) macro camera

Front camera: 16 Megapixels (f / 2.0)

– Battery: 4,400 mAh battery – 55W fast charging support

– Operating system: Android 11 – OriginOS

Selling prices of the previous model iQOO Z3

– 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 1,700 Chinese Yuan

– 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 1,800 Chinese Yuan

– 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 2,000 Chinese Yuan