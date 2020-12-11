Five supernatural anime that you should definitely see

If you do not know what anime to see during winter holidays, here we leave you the five supernatural and fabulous anime that you cannot miss.

The winter anime season invades us faster than ever, that is why Somagnews brings a selection of the five anime that you definitely have to see.

You have undoubtedly noticed that a wide variety of supernatural anime have appeared during this season so choosing between so many is a challenging task. Don’t worry, after carrying out an analysis of the animes, we have prepared the Top Five of animes that you should see and thus facilitate the problematic point above.

For those who love supernatural anime shows and if you’re looking for action or maybe some horror from a fan favorite, Fall 2020 has you covered.

Supernatural Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuuji Itadori ends up being possessed by a strange dark creature so he has to learn to control his new “friend” and how he can help a special group that fights against creatures and threats of supernatural status.

Jujutsu Kaisen is packed with action and packed with cool magical battles plus immersive engagements that make this series not just a great supernatural anime, but one of the best fall anime series of 2020!

Supernatural Anime: Mahouka Koukou No Rettousei: Raihousha-Hen

The second season of The Irregular at Magic High School has brought the series back in proper form. We meet up with our too close brothers Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba when they return to their magic-filled world.

New threats emerge quickly and you can bet they will lead to newer and even bigger battles that the series does incredibly well.

Supernatural Anime: Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni Gou

Higurashi not only surprised fans and newcomers with a reveal, which is not a remake of the original, but has also proven to be one of the strongest horror / supernatural anime of the season.

Higurashi continues to amaze us with new arcs and story elements that keep us guessing where this sequel is headed and that’s not a bad thing if we’re honest. Will Higurashi New surprise us more? That for now will be an answered question as the series progresses further.

Supernatural anime: Munou Na Nana (Talentless Nana)

When Talentless Nana started airing, we didn’t know what this series would bring us here at Honey’s Anime. Now, after several episodes, Talentless Nana has left us speechless with some really shocking themes and story concepts.

Supernatural Anime: Nobility

If you haven’t heard of Noblesse, we can’t blame you. Originally a short-lived OVA series based on a manhwa, but it gained an anime adaptation and has truly been a fun series filled with vampires and other dark villains.



